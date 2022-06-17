Rehmatullah Swati

Prominent politician and president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Malakand chapter Bakht Baidar Khan passed away at the age of 70.

Mr Khan, who had served as provincial minister twice in his career, was a popular political leader of his area. A large number of local expressed their grief at his demise.

He was admitted to an Islamabad hospital about four days ago after suffering a heart attack. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Peshawar, where he breathed his last.

Mr Khan was active in politics since his student days. His foray in electoral politics started in 1979 and 1983 after being elected district council member.

He was noted a PPP worker from the area and elected to the then NWFP assembly and made a minister in provincial cabinet.

Former Chief Minisitr Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao when parted his ways with the PPP, Mr Khan also joined him as general secretary of the new faction named after Mr Sherpao. The faction later renamed as Qaumi Watan Party.

In 2013, he was again elected MPA on QWP ticket and made the industries and commerce minister in the Pakistan Tehrik Insaf led coalition government of 2013-18.

However, he was later sacked by the PTI on charges of corruption from the cabinet. Mr Khan took the PTI chief Imran Khan to court on defamation charges.

He rejoined PPP in May 2018; however, lost his constituency to a PTI candidate Humayun Khan.

In addition to this, he had also served as caretaker irrigation minister in 2008.