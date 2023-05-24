Former Federal Information Minister and senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad Chaudhry, has announced his departure from the party and a temporary break from politics.

In a tweet, he expressed his condemnation of the events on May 9 and stated his resignation from party positions.

Chaudhry had previously expressed his strong disapproval of the May 9 incidents, referring to them as shameful, during a media interaction outside the Islamabad High Court. He emphasized the importance of considering the role of the Pakistani Army in shaping the country’s policies.

Earlier, there were speculations of a significant meeting between Fawad Chaudhry and Faisal Vawda in Islamabad, leading to assumptions that Chaudhry might join or leave PTI. Sources revealed that the meeting lasted for an hour, after which Faisal Vawda accompanied Chaudhry for another meeting with a notable individual.

Fawad Chaudhry had been a close associate of Chairman Imran Khan and held the position of central senior vice president within the party.

Following Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Chaudhry himself was detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) outside the Supreme Court on May 10. However, on May 16, the Islamabad High Court declared the arrest null and void.

