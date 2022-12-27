Sultana, 55 a widow from Nowshera Kalan area was among the affectees of August floods and currently spending chilly winter nights in a tent.

She told TNN that rains and floods destroyed a room, washroom and walls of her house. “Since the destruction of my residence I am forced to spend my days and nights in a tent,” she said.

She said that currently she was forced to shiver throughout the night in her worn out tent. “The firewood which kids pick through the day lasts only for some time and then it is the miserable cold,” Sultana said.

Besides, she said that due to absence of a washroom, they were forced to relieve themselves in shopping bags and then throw them away.

Besides, Sultana said that authorities did not look after them following the floods and they only received a bag of flour and some other items. “We have not received anything after that,” she said.

Sultana said that it was very difficult to spend nights in tents in winter. She said that they also lost all their belongings and get nothing in return from authorities.

Nowshera administration figures show that the floods destroyed 475 houses in the district. About 60 of them were completely destroyed while 415 others partially damaged.

Sultana demanded the authorities to reconstruct a room and boundary wall of her house to reduce her miseries. “It is very difficult to spend nights in open,” she said.

Sultana said that her only demand to the authorities for the reconstruction of her damaged house.

Tanveer Ahmed, assistant commissioner Nowshera said that they will make all efforts to help Sultana. He said that they will also try to know if she was left out of the flood damages assessment process.

“I will try to ensure fill her forms if she was left out of the assessment process,” Tanveer said.

In case her losses had been documented, then they will try to get her quick aid to her.

Government has announced Rs 400,000 for completely destroyed houses while Rs 160,000 for partially damaged ones as compensation. However, many of the flood affectees like Sultana are still waiting for government aid in the winter.

