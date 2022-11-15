Elders and youth of Shalobar clan of Afridi tribe have said that they would not allow any individual encroach lands jointly owned by the tribe.

The elders who met in a grand jirga of Shalobar tribe at Qambar Abad Market in Bara also demanded those who have such lands in their possession to forfeit such properties to avert any untoward incident.

The jirga was attended by the Haji Zawar Din, Abdul Ghani, chairman Shalobar Qaumi Council, Haji Mujeebur Rehman, Haji Bazaar Gul, Painda Gul, Sajid, Atibar Gul and other elders besides large number of youth.

In their speeches, the elders said that they would not allow encroachment of tracts of lands, jointly owned by the tribe. They also called for the demarcation of land allocated for the cemetery so that no one could be able to encroach upon it.

“Those encroaching jointly owned land should hand it over to the tribe,” the jirga said.

The elders said that they were not opposed to search operation; however, added such operation should be targeted and authorities should release innocent persons detained during the operations.

They also condemned the detention of the tribal elders and asked police to avoid taking sides in such issues.

Hits: 21