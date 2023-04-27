Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif won the vote of confidence from the National Assembly with the support of 180 members.

The meeting of the National Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly while implementing it, a resolution was presented today to express confidence.

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presented a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif in the National Assembly and said that there are rumors in the whole country, we want to show the whole world that the Parliament of Pakistan Stands with the constitution and democracy.

Later, the Speaker directed the members to stand on their seats in support of the resolution, and a count was made which came out to be 180. The Prime Minister won the vote of confidence from the House with 8 extra votes instead of 172. Jamaat-e-Islami, GDA, and dissident members of PTI did not participate in the voting.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said that if Mufti Abdul Shakoor was alive, the votes of confidence would have been 181, but he has secured 180 votes.

The Speaker, while announcing the results of the vote of confidence, directed to put the name of the members who voted the vote of confidence on the website of the National Assembly.

