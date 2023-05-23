The senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shireen Mazari, has made the decision to leave the party and retire from politics.

In a press conference, Mazari announced that her foremost priorities now lie with her children, mother, and personal well-being. She expressed that due to deteriorating health over the past 10 to 12 days, she has made the difficult choice to step away from PTI and disassociate herself from any political party.

Mazari emphasized the importance of condemning any form of targeting state institutions, expressing her disapproval of the events that transpired on May 9 and 10. She stated that an official statement has been submitted to the Islamabad High Court, reiterating her consistent condemnation of all acts of violence.

Mazari specifically denounced attacks on vital symbols of the state, such as the General Headquarters (GHQ), Parliament, and the Supreme Court.

According to her, during her ordeal of being “abducted” and subsequently released within the span of ten to twelve days, her health suffered significantly. She shared that her daughter, Iman Mazari, had a particularly distressing experience, witnessing her mother being taken to jail for the third time, which led to emotional turmoil.

After considering these factors, Mazari made the firm decision to retire from politics, effective immediately, and sever ties with PTI or any other political party.

Mazari emphasized that her focus now shifts to her children, mother, and personal well-being. She expressed that during her late husband’s lifetime, his presence overshadowed the upbringing of their children, but now she will devote her attention to their welfare, as well as caring for her own health.

Shireen Mazari was arrested under the Third Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) following the events that occurred on May 9.

