PESHAWAR: A senior police officer has been suspended from his post after being accused of attempting to protect a former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) from arrest during violent protests in the metropolitan city last week.

According to an FIR registered by sub-inspector Hasan Ali at Gulbarg police station, SHO Fawad Ali was in contact with former PTI MPA Malik Wajid, who allegedly played a significant role in inciting workers to loot and commit arson during the protests.

The FIR claims that SHO Fawad Ali advised Malik Wajid to switch off his phone to avoid arrest, and was found to have provided other information to the former MPA.

These protests were sparked by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. In response, PTI workers launched protest demonstrations across the country, with some even climbing government buildings.

In Peshawar, protesters set the building of Radio Pakistan on fire, causing significant damage, and stormed Balahisar Fort, where they damaged valuables. Several vehicles, including an ambulance, were also set on fire during the protests.

