Six children died and several others were hospitalized as measles broke out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 656 cases were reported during the last three months, informed the health officials of the province.

Officials of the KP Health Department, in a recent report, said, five children died of measles in Dera Ismail Khan and one in Tank.

Also Read: Balochistan flood-affected areas witnessing water-borne diseases outbreak

The report said that 105 children were confirmed with the measles virus in Charsadda and 102 cases of measles were reported in Dera Ismail Khan.

64 children in Peshawar, 46 in Kohat, 28 in North Waziristan, and 37 in Bajaur were affected by the measles virus, the report further stated.

The health department said the spread of measles increases as the weather gets warmer. A measles prevention campaign is also being conducted in the affected districts.

Hits: 5