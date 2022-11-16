Six cops were martyred when militants ambushed a police mobile in southern Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

Outlawed Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police said that police van was on its way for the security of a weekly fair when motorcyclists opened fire on in the limits of Dhadewala police station. The firing left six personnel dead.

Officials said that the mobile driver, duty in charge assistant sub inspector were also among the dead. The dead were identified as ASI Alam Din, constable Pervez Ahmed, Dil Jan, Abdullah and Mehmood.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat said that police has erected nakabandis in the area after the attack and a search operation was underway to apprehend the attackers.

On the other hand, federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack on police personnel and directed the chief secretary and inspector general of police to furnish a report about the ambush.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack and paid homage to the martyred personnel.

The premier said that the nation paid its respects to these martyrs. He said that terrorists were the enemies of Pakistan and entire country will stand against them like a iron wall.

“Police has played the role vanguard in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

