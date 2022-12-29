BARA: Tirah area of the Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Thursday received snowfall while light rain hit the plain areas of the district.

Locals of Tirah Miadan said that the snowfall has made the area’s weather further chilly and affected their daily routine.

Local sources said that Tirah Maidan localities including Malakdin Khel, Khato Cheena, Larbagh, Shalobar, Sipah, Barqambar Khel, Kamarkhel, Takhtaki, Khapur, Jarobai, Rajgal and Wuchay Wanay were witnessing snowfall. They said that snowfall and rain have brought chill to the air.

On the other hand, population of Tirah Maidan demanded the authorities to remove snow from roads and provision of other necessities on timely basis to avoid losses of lives and property.

It is worth mentioning here that the Maidan people are greatly troubled due to the absence of healthcare facilities in the winter.

Besides, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has earlier issued an alert about precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and property during rain and snowfall in winter.

Hits: 1