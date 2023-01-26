Recent rains and snowfalls of the piled on the miseries of the flood affectees of Dobandi Toba Achakzai tehsil of Qillah Abdullah district of Balochistan.

Heavy rains and snowfall are battering the district for the past week; however, this tehsil has received most of the snowfall. Met department said that this tehsil has received three feet of snowfall which also resulted into death of a passerby.

In addition to this, rain and snowfall has also piled on the miseries of the local people, already reeling under the impact of the last year floods.

Maulvi Niamatullah, a local told TNN that the snowfall has closed many of the area’s roads. He said that some of the roads were cleared following locals demands. However, he added some other roads were still closed due to heavy snowfall.

Besides, he said that the area was facing flour shortage and flour prices have surged to Rs 14,000 per bag. “Many of the flood affected are facing issues,” he said.

District administration stance

On the other hand, district administration said that they had launched relief operation soon after the snowfall and cleared snow from the roads. In charge of the local rescue committee said that they district administration provided machinery to remove snow from roads.

In addition to this, he said that they have also cleared the main roads.

Besides, he said that he some polio workers were stranded in the area due to snowfall. “Deputy Commissioner formed special team which rescued the polio workers from those areas,” he said.

Toba Achakzai is a remote mountainous area close to Pak-Afghan border and colder region as compared to other parts of the district.

The area had witnessed widespread destruction due to breaking of dams in August floods last year.

On the other hand, met department forecast states that the area will continue to brace cold wave till February 5.

