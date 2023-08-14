Basit Gilani

Marking Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, a remarkable three-day paragliding extravaganza unfurled in the tribal domain of Orakzai, heralding a groundbreaking event that saw the participation of women paragliders for the very first time.

Amidst the majestic environs of Samana, a site rich in historical significance and rejuvenating allure, the Azadi Festival played host to a spirited convergence of sixty-six paragliders hailing from various corners of the country. This spectacle, orchestrated under the banner of Orakzai Scouts, embraced inclusivity by welcoming three distinguished female paragliders from Afghanistan, lending an international flair to the occasion.

Retired Brigadier Ali Gohar, stewarding the Paragliding Club, acclaimed Samana Valley as an unrivaled national hub for paragliding. With a prevailing atmosphere of profound tranquility, the valley is now the chosen canvas for national paragliding competitions—a visionary step that kindles the flame of tourism within the tribal districts.

Leeda, an Afghan paraglider, effused delight in soaring through the high mountain ranges, extolling the area’s exceptional suitability for this exhilarating sport. The panoramic vistas are nothing short of breathtaking, adding an extra layer of allure to the experience.

Echoing this sentiment, a seasoned paragliding pilot participating in the competition lauded Samana Valley as an unrivaled hub, asserting the pressing need for the multifaceted promotion of this exceptional locale for both paragliding and tourism.

Enthusiasts, including Commandant Orakzai Scouts Brigadier Muhammad Tasneem, DPO Nazir Ahmad Khan, and a throng of tourists, assembled in impressive numbers to witness the captivating paragliding competition. Brigadier Tasneem emphasized the historic significance of hosting the inaugural Independence Day Festival within the precincts of Orakzai, expressing the belief that this celebration would not only infuse jubilation into the heart of the Orakzai tribe but would also beckon globetrotters from far and wide to experience the district’s allure.

In a grand culmination, the Corps Commander Peshawar graced the event with his distinguished presence, generously bestowing prizes and tokens of appreciation upon the accomplished participants. This gesture not only underlined the significance of the event but also underscored the collective camaraderie shared by the paragliding community.

This pioneering paragliding showcase, blending athleticism, thrill, and the allure of nature’s bounty, etched an indelible mark on Orakzai’s landscape. The event, rooted in the spirit of independence and harmonious collaboration, sets the stage for an exciting trajectory of tourism and recreation within this picturesque domain.

Thrilling Waziristan Jeep Rally Celebrates Independence

The Waziristan Independence Day Jeep Rally, a vibrant tribute to Independence Day, embarked on its journey from Peshawar, traversing through Bannu, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan, culminating its adventure in Dera Ismail Khan.

Over 50 4×4 jeeps representing the nation’s spirit converged for the Waziristan Independence Day Jeep Rally. This dynamic event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Amalgamated Districts Tourism Wing, Pak Army, and Frontier 4×4 Club.

The rally charted an exhilarating course, venturing through Bannu, and reaching the enchanting landscapes of Razmak in North Waziristan. It continued its spirited journey through South Waziristan, ultimately drawing to a close in Dera Ismail Khan.

Umar Khayyam emerged as the triumphant victor in the A category, with Inamullah Sikandari securing the second position and Basit securing the third. In the B category, Rizwan claimed the first spot, followed by Tahir Salman and Idris Qureshi in the second and third positions, respectively. Zafar Baloch clinched the lead in the C category, while Bahra Mazari and Jameel Hamdani secured the second and third positions, respectively. Among the Bikers, Saqib Shah reigned in the first place, Abu Bakr claimed the second position, and Hameed seized the third.

Participants voiced their sentiments, expressing the rally’s dual role in advocating peace on a global scale while simultaneously spotlighting the allure of the region’s natural wonders. The rally serves as an avenue to allure visitors to the picturesque tourist destinations nestled within these territories. Beyond its role in celebrating Independence Day, the jeep rally stands as a beacon of tourism promotion, aimed at unveiling these hidden gems to the world.

The merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boast a treasure trove of captivating tourist destinations, eagerly welcoming travelers to explore their beauty and charm.

Barkatullah Marwat, Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, set the wheels of the rally in motion from Peshawar—a poignant inauguration to a remarkable celebration of patriotism and adventure.

