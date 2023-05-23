Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A man has been apprehended by the police after a video of him mercilessly killing a stray dog went viral on social media, triggering public outrage and calls for justice. The incident occurred in Lower Dir, where the vicious (presumably rabid) dog had reportedly injured a local resident identified as Qari Abdullah.

As per the filed First Information Report (FIR) by Zaimdara Police, Qari Abdullah is accused of brutally killing the dog, capturing the act on video, and subsequently sharing it online. The disturbing footage quickly spread across social media platforms, catching the attention of animal rights activist Aloysia Kenway, who took to Twitter to demand swift action against the perpetrator from the top officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Responding to the public outcry, the Lower Dir police promptly arrested Qari Abdullah and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. The authorities aim to hold the accused accountable for his alleged cruel act.

However, Atiqur Rahman, a social worker from Lower Dir Maidan, presented an alternative perspective, claiming that the incident had been blown out of proportion. According to Rahman, Abdullah had suffered severe injuries from the aggressive dog’s attack and, in an attempt to protect other individuals from harm, he resorted to subduing the dog.

Rahman further highlighted the prevalent fear and panic among the residents of Lower Dir Maidan due to the presence of numerous stray dogs. He urged the local administration to take immediate action to address the issue, expressing concerns over the lack of effective measures being implemented.

