Local body representatives and citizens of Landikotal, a tehsil of the Khyber district, took to the streets on Monday to demonstrate their support for the Pakistan Army. The rally, which started at the Landikotal Tehsil Compound and concluded at the Landikotal bazar and Press Club, saw participants waving the green crescent flag of Pakistan and chanting slogans in favor of the army.

Former MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, social worker Muhammad Islam Shinwari, Chairman Haji Sher Afridi, and other local government representatives and leaders participated in the rally to show their solidarity with the Pakistan Army during these difficult times.

They strongly condemned the damage caused to government property during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s protest on May 9.

The leaders commended the Pakistan Army’s successful strategy and intelligence agencies’ efforts that have brought stability and peace to the country. They paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

The participants of the rally stated that external forces are attempting to weaken Pakistan, but they will never succeed. The country will remain safe, and the people, leaders, and institutions of Pakistan are all on the same page, they reiterated.

Furthermore, they declared that the Pakistan Army would continue to work alongside other security forces and intelligence agencies to ensure the safety and protection of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The rally ended peacefully with the participants chanting slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army.

