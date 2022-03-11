PESHAWAR: Speakers on the concluding day of the second edition of three days Bacha Khan Peace Festival urged the university officials to resolve student’s issues on the campus.

At the opening ceremony of three-day Bacha Khan Peace festival which had started on Tuesday in University of Peshawar, advised young students to ensure peace on the campus for achieving excellent academic objectives.

Groups of students from in and around Peshawar city schools, colleges and universities turned up at the festival and most even joined the occasional attnr during the three-day festival however other enjoyed sessions at the hujra with guests yet others engaged in tea sipping at the stall.

They said that progress in any field was not possible without peace and stability, be it community, country or society, students and teachers should together strive for conducive environment.

Several events including book fair, cultural exhibition and Ghani Khan poetry recital were part of event. The visitors appreciated the efforts of the organizers for conducting the three-day Bacha Khan Peace Festival in a befitting manner.

Waqas Khan Shinwari, President of Pakhtun Students Federation (PkSF) Peshawar University earlier threw light on issues and problems of students and teachers on the campus and demanded of the KP government to lift ban on students unions.

Around 30 stalls were set up showcasing books, local foods, typical Pakhtun Hujra while students of different departments were attired in traditional dresses lending beauty to the annual event. The Bacha Khan Trust Blood camp was another distinct feature of the first day of the event.

About 14 bookstalls displayed over 80,000 titles in Pashto, Urdu and English on variety of topics from politics, education, human development, peace, economy, sociology, philosophy, science, fiction and literature to cultural diversity and tolerance.