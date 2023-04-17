Nasar Zada

A special type of leafy greens (Saag) found in the Dir Upper mountains has become the center of attention in the month of Ramadan, with people involved in this business claiming to sell greens worth thousands of rupees on a daily basis.

According to Karim Khan, who sells greens in Ushirai Dara Jabr Bazaar, he brings 70 kg of greens from the Bazaar every day and by evening they are all sold, improving his business during Ramadan.

Awal Khan, a dealer in a vegetable market or ‘Sabzi Mandi’ of Wari, said that they get 2000 to 2500 kgs of greens every day, which has not only benefited us but the economic life of all the people associated with this business.

Greens are being sold for Rs 4,000, and demand for them increases during Ramadan. Nowadays, wherever you go in Dir, you will definitely find greens.

A resident of Dir and aficionado of greens, Badshah Rehman, takes home an array of greens during Ramadan. According to him, ‘Teer Ki Saag’ tastes very good, and when guests come to their home for Iftar, they try to serve them home-cooked greens instead of market food, while most of the guests also prefer eating them instead of meat and chicken.

According to local people, this type of ‘Saag’ grows in the mountains of Dir Karo Dara, Pato Dara, Jelar, and Nehagdara in the month of April, and this year due to heavy rains, its production has increased.

Mohammad Hanan, a resident of Karo Dara, heads to the nearby mountains to pick greens early in the morning. They cut the arrow greens and bring them to the market in the morning.

Kamal Baba, a 60-year-old resident of Dir Upper, said that greens have been found in the mountains of Dir for centuries, and the year when there is more snow in winter, the yield of greens increases. According to him, last year there was more snow in winter than in 10 years, while this year, ‘Saag’ was produced in the month of Ramadan, due to which its demand has increased.