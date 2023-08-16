Khalida Niaz

The government has raised the prices of petroleum products, marking a significant hike in the cost of daily necessities. Petrol has surged by Rs 17.50 per liter, while diesel has seen an even steeper increase of Rs 20 per liter. As a result, Pakistan now witnesses the highest historical prices for these essential fuels.

The revised rates now stand at Rs 290.45 per liter for petrol and Rs 293.40 per liter for high-speed diesel. The Ministry of Finance has issued an official notification regarding this price adjustment, which took effect at midnight. The escalation in petroleum prices has stirred concerns among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who fear an exacerbation of inflationary pressures.

Voices of worry and frustration echo across the region. Sheeba, a housewife from Mardan, highlights the existing plight of inflation that has already burdened the populace. She emphasizes the dire consequences of this fuel price hike on the cost of living. In the face of challenging circumstances, providing meals for families has become a formidable challenge.

The pervasive sentiment among citizens is one of disappointment and disillusionment with the government’s approach to economic management.

Saeeda Salarzai from Bajaur denounces the repeated and substantial spikes in fuel prices. She calls for the government to prioritize the welfare of its citizens and alleviate their financial burdens. The prevailing pattern of frequent and substantial increases only adds to the frustration.

Abdul Rahman, a resident of Peshawar, condemns the recent surge in petroleum costs as a direct assault on the well-being of the people. He emphasizes that this price escalation doesn’t solely impact fuel, but will also ripple through to essential commodities such as cooking oil, sugar, pulses, and vegetables, exacerbating the cost of living for the average citizen.

The impact is particularly harsh on those who are already grappling with poverty. The weight of inflation combined with these escalating fuel prices becomes an unbearable burden for many. Abdul Rahman vehemently urges the government to reconsider and withdraw the latest surge in fuel prices, recognizing the severe implications it holds for the vulnerable segments of society.

For students like Irfan, the price hike is an additional obstacle in an already challenging financial landscape. With limited resources, students are hit hard by the escalating costs. Irfan points out the asymmetry in the government’s approach, where reductions in petroleum prices are meager, while increases are substantial and far-reaching.

This surge in fuel costs doesn’t only impact individual citizens but has cascading effects on public transportation fares as well. Irfan underlines the inconsistency in the government’s actions, urging a fairer and more balanced approach to managing fuel prices. The brunt of this price increase is felt deeply by the average citizen, further exacerbating their financial struggles.

