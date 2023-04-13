Bilal Yasir

Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district have been experiencing an upsurge in incidents of unrest since the start of Ramadan, causing fear and panic among the local population.

Over the past two to three weeks, there have been several successive incidents of violence. On April 12, a young man named Irfan was shot and killed, while Naveed was seriously injured by unknown assailants in the Fajah area of Khar Tehsil. The shooting occurred after Iftar, according to the SHO Police Station Khar Saeedur Rehman. Sources suggest that the deceased youth was a close associate of Haji Usman, the former governor of Kunar, the Islamic Emirates in Afghanistan.

Similarly, on April 11, three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Zor Bandar Bagori area of Khar Tehsil. The Pakistan Army’s Public Relations Department (ISPR) issued a statement saying that there was a fierce exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants.

According to the ISPR, the slain militants were identified as Gul Jamal, Fazlullah, and Abdullah, who were all members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On April 9, two workers of Jamaat-e-Tawheed Wal-Sunnah were shot in broad daylight in Lagharai Bazaar of Bajaur. Maulana Gul Naseeb was killed on the spot, while his colleague Mufti Shafiullah was seriously injured and is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Earlier on March 26, Siddique, a 25-year-old youth, was shot in the Tarkho Bazar area of Tehsil Mamond while he was returning home from the market.

Local elders have called for practical measures to be taken by all stakeholders, including the administration, to combat the unrest. Sheikh Jahanzada, the central leader of the Awami National Party and a senior politician of Bajaur, emphasized that the tribal areas cannot afford any further unrest and operations.

He suggested that targeted action should be taken against the perpetrators instead of resorting to military operations, which could have an adverse effect on the area.

