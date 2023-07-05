Muzzamil Dawar

In a tragic incident, a suicide blast, on Wednesday, targeted a military convoy in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan, resulting in the deaths of 2 security personnel and leaving 14 individuals injured, including 4 personnel. The blast occurred near the Hamidullah Shaheed checkpoint on the Miran Shah Bannu highway, as per initial reports.

Sources indicate that in addition to the security personnel, 10 civilians were also injured in the suicide blast. The injured and deceased have been promptly shifted to Miran Shah, while security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, a suicide attack targeted a security forces convoy in Tehsil Mir Ali of North Waziristan. The attack occurred near the village Khadi on the Main Miran Shah Bannu highway, resulting in the loss of numerous lives.

Furthermore, yesterday, Maulana Raham, the village chairman of Eidak village, was shot and killed by unidentified individuals.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits, assuring that they will relentlessly pursue justice until the accused are apprehended.

