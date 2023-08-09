A suicide blast has rocked the Bajaur district, targeting a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle and leaving 7 individuals wounded, including security personnel.

According to Bajaur Police, the explosion occurred near Khalozo Hospital, engulfing a government vehicle in flames. Among the casualties, 5 security personnel and 2 civilians sustained injuries from the blast.

The incident took place on an FC vehicle, with the wounded promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the police and security forces swiftly cordoned off the surrounding area to secure the scene.

This incident follows a devastating suicide blast that took place on July 31 during a workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in the Khar area of Bajaur. The prior blast resulted in the tragic loss of 56 lives and left 123 individuals injured.

