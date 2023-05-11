The Supreme Court declared the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan illegal.

On the order of the Supreme Court, Imran Khan was presented in the court. Imran Khan was brought to the Supreme Court in a security convoy consisting of 15 vehicles, after Imran Khan was brought to the courtroom, the courtroom was closed.

On the occasion of the appearance in the Supreme Court, strict security arrangements have been made outside the court and the anti-terrorism squad of the police was present around the court, while the police also removed unidentified vehicles from outside the court.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court ordered PTI Chairman Imran Khan to be produced by 4:30 pm, after which the police took the former prime minister to the court under tight security.

The arrest of Imran Khan was challenged in the Supreme Court yesterday. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry filed an application in the court.

In the petition, it was argued that the arrest of Imran Khan is illegal, the order of the High Court declaring the arrest of Imran Khan legal should be annulled and an order should be made to produce Imran Khan before the court.

A three-member bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minullah headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial was conducting the hearing.

At the beginning of the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Hamid Khan argued that Imran Khan had come to the Islamabad High Court for bail before his arrest, adding that he was doing biometrics when the Rangers broke the door of the room and entered, abused Imran Khan, and arrested him.

