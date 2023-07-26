A. Khan

In the city of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a total of 38 cases of human biting incidents have been reported in the past four years.

According to a report obtained from Peshawar’s largest hospital, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), there were 16 cases in 2019, 11 in 2020, 6 in 2021, and 5 cases of human biting in 2022.

In addition to human bites, the report also highlights other animal bites in the region. Over the last three years, 3,949 people have been bitten by dogs, while 1,349 individuals have been affected by rat bites and sought treatment at the hospital. Furthermore, 284 people were bitten by cats, 28 by donkeys, 8 by horses, and 20 by monkeys.

The report reveals that there were also 62 cases of calf biting reported within the last year, and several individuals sought medical attention due to bites from goats, camels, and lizards.

Dr. Akheer John, in charge of vaccines at Lady Reading Hospital, explains the risks associated with human-to-human bites. If the bitten person is infected with rabies, immediate vaccination is crucial for the affected person. Even if the person is not infected with rabies, certain mandatory tests are recommended to be on the safe side. Human bites can transmit various diseases, making it essential to treat them promptly and carefully.

Experts emphasize the importance of vaccination and testing not only for those bitten by dogs but also for any animal or human bite. Various diseases can be transmitted through bites, and taking necessary precautions is crucial for public health.

In cases where a person infected with rabies frequently bites family members or hospital staff, they must receive a rabies vaccination as a preventive measure.

