In a shocking incident that unfolded within the premises of a school in the Sangota area of Swat, one student lost his life and six others sustained injuries during a shooting incident.

According to the police, the unfortunate incident occurred when a security guard identified as Alam Khan, who was on duty, accidentally discharged his firearm, resulting in the death of a student.

Authorities swiftly apprehended the accused security guard and he is now in custody as the investigation into the incident unfolds. The police are currently conducting a thorough inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic shooting.

Also Read: Fatal boundary dispute in Dara Adam Khel sparks protest and highway blockade

Following the incident, the school has been surrounded by a heightened police presence to ensure the safety and security of the students and staff. The injured students have been promptly transferred to Saidu Hospital, where they received medical attention.

This distressing incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, raising concerns about the safety protocols and measures in place within educational institutions.

As the investigation progresses, parents, students, and the community at large anxiously await answers and demand reassurances regarding the overall security and well-being of students in schools.

Hits: 12