Ayesha Ayaz, the 12-year-old prodigy from the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcased her prowess in Taekwondo by clinching multiple medals in the International Taekwondo Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand. Ayesha’s impressive performance earned her one silver and two bronze medals in various events.

Notably, Ayesha Ayaz excelled in the U-12 category, displaying exceptional skill and determination throughout the championship.

Her outstanding achievements were recognized when she was awarded the prestigious title of the best player of the championship. Among the participants from Pakistan, comprising 26 players and 6 officials, Ayesha Ayaz shone as a true champion.

This is not the first time Ayesha Ayaz has brought glory to Pakistan. She has previously showcased her talent and represented the country in the Dubai International Championship, where she also clinched medals for her exceptional performances.

Ayesha Ayaz hails from a family deeply rooted in the sport of taekwondo. Her father, Ayaz Naik, shared that taekwondo runs in the family, with Ayesha’s mother, Bushra Bibi, having won gold medals in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy competitions.

Furthermore, Ayesha’s two brothers have also earned the title of Pakistan champions in taekwondo. Ayesha herself began her journey in the sport at the tender age of three and has now become an accomplished international player and coach.

Ayaz Naik expressed hope that with proper support from the government, Ayesha Ayaz has the potential to bring home the gold medal for Pakistan in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

