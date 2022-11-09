Pakistan clinched its position in T20 World Cup final after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets by defeating New Zealand in first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday.

Earlier Kiwis skipper Ken Williamson won the toss and elected to bat. Black Caps scored 152 runs in 20 overs.

New Zealand innings was not good as Shaheen Afridi sent the opener Finn Allen to pavilion in the first over. At the end of power play in sixth over, Devon Conway was run out by the Shadab Khan. Glenn Phillps was dispatched to the pavilion by Muhammad Nawaz while Shaheen took Kiwis skipper Ken Williamson wicket.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets while Nawaz took wicket.

At the start of Pakistan’s innings, skipper Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan provided a solid ground to the team and scored 105 runs in first partnership.

Pakistan’s first wicket fell at 105 when Babar Azam was caught on Trent Boult ball. Babar scored 53 runs of 42 balls including four seven fours.

Muhammad Rizwan scored half century at 36 balls and was caught by another Trent Boult ball when Pakistan score was 132. He scored 57 runs of 43 balls.

Shan Masood and Muhammad Haris also built on the solid foundation provided by the openers and Haris hit a four and six in 18th hour to bring victory in Pakistan grasp.

However, Haris lost his wicket 19th over when Pakistan was just two runs away from victory.

Shan Masood played the winning stroke at the second ball of last over.

Trent Boult secured two wickets from New Zealand side.

