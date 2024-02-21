In our daily lives, seeing a clean road or public space has become an uncommon and surprising experience. It reflects our unfortunate addiction to generating and tolerating garbage. A recent incident highlighted this reality when, despite a diligent cleaning effort, a location was neglected and dirty within hours, underscoring the challenge of maintaining cleanliness.

While the government holds responsibilities for appointing cleaning staff and implementing effective waste management, individuals must contribute to the cause. Streets are not personal trash bins; they serve as pathways for people, play areas for children, and communal spaces for all. A simple act of refraining from tossing household garbage onto the streets can significantly contribute to maintaining cleanliness.

However, the issue extends beyond aesthetics; it impacts the very air we breathe. The prevalence of garbage around bins, often overflowing onto the ground, indicates a disregard for proper waste disposal. This creates a foul smell and pollutes the air, leading to health issues such as hepatitis, malaria, dengue, respiratory, lung, and chest diseases.

Air pollution’s primary cause is the improper disposal of garbage. As the global population rises, so does pollution, fueled by the increased use of disposable items and excessive plastic consumption. Plastic, a useful yet hazardous material, poses a severe threat to the environment.

Developed countries have initiated plastic use bans, but such awareness is lacking in our society. The excessive use of plastic, especially in the form of polythene bags and bottles, poses a significant threat. Plastic, unable to dissolve in the soil or be easily recycled, releases harmful chemicals, contaminating soil, air, and water.

Plastic pollution affects all living beings, from humans to animals, aquatic creatures, and birds. It takes a staggering 100 years for plastic to decompose in the ground, contributing to the toxicity of the environment. Oceans worldwide are witnessing a rapid increase in plastic content, with about 8 million tons entering annually, posing a threat to marine life.

Individuals must commit to reducing waste, understanding that this is not just a personal responsibility but a shared obligation. Future generations will benefit from our concerted efforts. A crucial step involves recycling, not only providing employment opportunities but also significantly reducing environmental pollution. By taking collective action and raising awareness through media campaigns and social work initiatives, we can work towards a cleaner and healthier environment.