Ayesha Ayaz, a 14-year-old international taekwondo sensation hailing from Swat, has taken a commendable step to sponsor the educational journey of 14-year-old cyclist Mohammad Abuzar from the same region.

International taekwondo player Ayesha Ayaz assumed the responsibility of covering Abuzar’s educational expenses, offering him a scholarship at her father Ayaz Naik’s private school. Additionally, she generously provided him with uniforms, books, and other necessary materials, all free of charge.

Expressing her commitment, Ayesha stated that Abuzar had attended a government school up to the fifth grade but faced financial constraints to continue his education. To address this, she decided to support Abuzar not only academically but also in his pursuit of sports excellence, aiming for him to utilize his talents for the honor of the country and its people.

Ayesha Ayaz emphasized her broader goal of providing free education to the underprivileged and supporting aspiring athletes. Having experienced similar challenges at the outset of her career, she is determined to assist fellow players facing similar hardships.

Cyclist Muhammad Abuzar, sharing his journey, revealed that he commenced cycling at the age of seven. He achieved the top position in the first All-Pakistan cycling competition in Gabin Jabba and continued his success at district, divisional, and provincial levels.

Despite lacking resources, Abuzar’s educational path was impacted, but Ayesha Ayaz’s support has become a beacon of hope for him. He expressed gratitude to Ayesha Ayaz and her father, Muhammad Ayaz, and also his determination to excel both in cycling and academics, contributing to the nation’s pride.

An event celebrating this impactful initiative took place at the International Public High School, featuring school children’s performances in national songs, skits, and other competitions, earning acclaim from the audience.