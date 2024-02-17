The finalization of tax implementation in Malakand Division, including Swat, has been announced, with tax collection scheduled to commence in July. The Income Tax Office in Swat has seen key appointments, including the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Senior Editor, and Land Revenue Officer, signaling the practical implementation of income tax regulations in the region.

Starting in July this year, tax collection efforts will extend to the Malakand Division, encompassing Swat, bringing numerous non-custom paid vehicles under the taxation umbrella. Despite persistent protests from political parties, the business community, lawyers, and civil society, the federal government remains firm on its decision to enforce taxes.

Also Read: Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta Resigns, Admits Responsibility for Election Rigging Scandal

In specific districts of the province’s administered tribal area of PATA, the federal government plans to levy taxes on non-custom paid vehicles from July 1. District Tax Offices are set to be established in Malakand and Swat, with four FBR officers assigned to identify suitable locations for these offices.

A team, led by Administrator Commissioner Inland Revenue Muhammad Alam, has been formed to oversee investigations in Swat and Malakand. The team is expected to submit a preliminary report by February 26, identifying locations for the District Tax Offices. Following this, the plan for establishing these offices in the area will be initiated.

Reports suggest that once the FBR-managed tax offices are established in the two districts, actions against non-custom paid vehicles and the imposition of various federal taxes are anticipated to begin from July 1, deviating from the initially planned timeline for the next financial year.