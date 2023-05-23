Haroon ur Rasheed

A teacher on duty at Khyber Islamic Model School Akbarpura was brutally assaulted by unidentified individuals in an attack that took place in the Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident, allegedly stemming from a dispute over not allowing cheating in the matriculation examination, left the teacher seriously injured.

According to the local police, the assailants, riding motorcycles, approached the teacher and launched a violent assault, beating him mercilessly with sticks. The injured teacher, identified as Abubakar, provided a statement to the police, recounting how the assailants questioned his presence in the examination hall before launching the attack.

Abubakar was immediately rushed to the Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood promptly took notice of the incident and ordered a swift investigation. In compliance with the DPO’s directives, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pabi Gulshaid Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Jamshed Khan from Akbarpura visited the hospital to assess the situation. The police officials assured that appropriate legal action would be taken following the completion of the medical examination.

DPO Nasir Mehmood issued orders to the concerned officers to expedite the apprehension of the perpetrators involved in the attack.

Simultaneously, Abubakar, the injured teacher, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the school principal, Fazal-e-Elahi, in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Fazal-e-Elahi, the principal of Khyber Islamic Model School Akbarpura, vehemently condemned the violent act perpetrated against Abubakar, clarifying that neither the school nor its students had any involvement in the incident.

The principal expressed surprise at the filing of the FIR against him, stating that he is actively engaging with the aggrieved teacher and his family to resolve any misunderstandings. He further emphasized his commitment to providing support and comfort to all affected parties.

It should be noted that the assault on the injured teacher took place outside the school premises in the Baloo area. However, Abubakar filed an FIR at the Akbarpura police station, implicating six students, including the school principal, alleging that they attacked him under the principal’s instructions. Additionally, the perpetrators also took possession of Abubakar’s motorcycle.

Notably, annual matriculation examinations are currently underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, overseen by the education boards. To prevent cheating, the administration has implemented measures such as installing cameras in examination halls and taking additional precautions.

