Sher Alam Shinwari

A 13-year old illusion makeup artist has advised parents to support creative children do something different and positive so that they grew up in the society with confidence and courage to face challenges. Huda Sethi, a teenage resident of Peshawar city wants parents to encourage their creative children to do something unique and positive and bring out hidden talent.

Ms Sethi told TNN about her talent of illusion makeup which she had discovered during covid-19 lookdown alongside her hectic home assignments. She said that to escape the boredom and do something different she started looking for a unique idea on the internet and one day bumped onto ‘ illusion makeup’ and it got clicked instantly.

“I took up a face makeup palette and began picking up stains on my face and then after looking into mirror, my idea of illusion art had already stayed in and I went along steadily ahead as parents appreciated my facial patterns a lot and I readily uploaded the stuff on my Instagram account. It was first rained with severe criticism but slowly it began to drop a surprise for some of my friends and close relatives,” she narrated.

Huda Sethi is presently doing her O’level from a local school in Peshawar and busy working on her illusion makeup art as she has earned a widespread fame on social media for being a teenage makeup artist with a novel face patterns and also an online inspiration for teenage students.

Ms Sethi told that unfortunately most students did not know how to beat home boredom with creative mind power and also even most parents were unaware how to let their children cope with long school closure situation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“My parents proved very supportive in discovering my hidden talent but still they were cautious about using palette colours on my face but once I became quite confident , my parents allowed me to apply in on my face and my stuff is not scary either as it contains lot of fun but at the same very creative,” she stated.