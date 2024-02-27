In a devastating incident during a night-time search operation against terrorists in Katlang, Tehsil Katlang, Mardan, SP Rural Cadet Ejaz Khan lost his life, and three officials, including DSP Katlang Naseem Khan, were seriously injured. Two terrorists were neutralized in the ensuing police retaliatory firing.

Police Spokesperson Farman Ali Khan revealed that terrorists opened fire on the police vehicle while en route to the operation, leading to the tragic demise of SP Rural Ejaz Khan and injuries to DSP Katlang Naseem Khan, along with police officers Mansoor and Saleem. Additionally, two significant terrorist commanders were killed during the search operation, with further details to be disclosed later.

The funeral prayer for the deceased SP Rural was conducted at Mardan police line, attended by dignitaries, including RPO Mardan Sulaiman Khan, DPO Mardan Najibullah, Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Sherpao, and other police and civil officers. The body was later sent to his native village, Charsada, for burial with official honors.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s banned terrorist organization, specifically the Fazal Qadir group, has targeted numerous law enforcement officers in the Zor Mata area of Tehsil Katlang. The police spokesperson confirmed the deployment of a substantial police force to the area for ongoing search operations.

In a separate incident in Peshawar, unknown motorcyclists opened fire on police officers, resulting in the death of one Ababeel Force officer and injuries to another.

The officers, on duty at Gulbahar police station, attempted to stop suspicious motorcyclists, leading to a chase and subsequent gunfire. The injured officer is receiving medical attention, and an investigation is underway.