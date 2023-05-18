In a recent incident near the Eidak bridge in North Waziristan, terrorists launched an attack on security forces, resulting in the immediate death of three suspects.

According to a statement released by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar, the incident occurred while a team of the CTD and security forces was transporting high-profile suspects from Miranshah to Bannu. The terrorists launched an ambush at Eidak Bridge, opening fire indiscriminately on the forces.

Swiftly responding to the attack, the officials took decisive action. During the subsequent search operation, the body of one of the attacking terrorists, identified as Naheed alias Bator, son of Sher Gul and a resident of Hormuz Mir Ali, was discovered. Authorities also recovered a Kalashnikov, three magazines, and 60 bullets from his possession.

While three suspects were killed on the spot due to the terrorists’ firing, the remaining attackers managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The deceased terrorists have been identified as Ghazirullah alias Khorasan son of Sarwar resident of Afghan Kalay Hamzuni; Nighatullah son of Umar Ali resident of Kaza Madakhil; and Jannat Wali alias Zulfiqar alias Tor, son of Azam Khan resident of Hakeem Khel Mir Ali.

These individuals were wanted by the CTD and security forces for their involvement in various serious crimes, including target killings, attacks on security forces, IED attacks, and planning of suicide attacks.

It is important to note that one army personnel also sustained injuries during the operation.

