Late at night, unidentified assailants launched a deadly attack on Chodhwan police station in Tehsil Daraban of Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 policemen’s lives and leaving 6 others injured.

The assailants, armed with heavy weapons, targeted the police station at 3 am. The deceased officers include Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Idris, Muhammad Imran, Safdar, ASI Kausar, Ehteram Syed, Rafiullah, and Hamid-ul-Haq, while the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Also Read: Pakistan Grants Limited Extension to Illegal Afghan Refugees’ Stay

The terrorists successfully fled the scene, prompting a search operation by police and security forces. The funeral prayers for the martyred officers will be held at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Line.