Muhammad Faheem

On November 30, Tehrik Taliban Pakistan announced to start attacks on law enforcement personnel after the month long peace talks between the government and militant outfit remained inconclusive.

The days since the announcement of ending ceasefire has resulted into spike in attack against police and other security agencies across the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

During the current year, more than 200 militant attacks have been reported in the KP, martyring 472 people including security personnel. These attacks have led to martyrdom of 61 security personnel including 19 officers while Pakistani territory come under attack from Afghan soil at least on 70 times during the current year, signifying the gravity of the situation.

Looking back at the past, 2009 was the heaviest year in terms of attacks by the TTP and its affiliates who carried out more than 360 bomb attacks, including about 165 explosions in Peshawar alone. On many days during there were two attacks as well; however, while fighting the menace of militancy LEAs always found the political government always there for support.

The then chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Bahsir Ahmed Bilour, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and other officials were also first to arrive on the scenes of attacks and participated in the funerals of LEAs personnel. However, this support from political government appears to be missing during the current wave of terrorism.

Incumbent KP government is nowhere to be seen during the wave of militancy. Cyclostyle statement of commendations and seeking report from relevant officials are posted to the chief minister Mahmood Khan’s Twitter account while similar statements are issued by their public relations officers of other cabinet members, which has led to a gulf between the LEAs and political leadership of the province.

There is the well-known expression stating that “Nero fiddled while Rome burnt,”; however, this also aptly describes the situation of Mahmood Khan’s government.

On Saturday night, Chief Minister Twitter and Facebook posted a picture of Mahmood Khan and his senior aides smiling to cameras. Mr Khan and his entourage were in Lahore where PTI chief Imran Khan had announced the dissolution of KP and Punjab assemblies.

However, on the day when Mr Khan and his lieutenants were smiling to cameras in Lahore, four police personnel were martyred and four others were injured in an attack on police station in Lakki Marwat district.

Provincial government reticence from the owning and war on militancy and leaving the law enforcers to their own devices would also be baffling for the LEAs.

Besides, there is no clarity of about who is carrying out these attacks; however, TTP has claimed responsibility for many of these attacks while Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) also claimed responsibility for attacks.

The biggest issue faced by the police personnel is the availability of the required resources. However, if provincial government has anytime left besides fretting over PTI issues, then it should pay attention to police personnel problems.

Currently, police personnel who are martyred while on duty are allowed Martyrs Package of Rs 10 million besides paying his salary to family till date of his retirement. Besides, a member of the family is also provided employment. In addition to this, government also bears the costs of education and treatment of the family.

The martyr’s package is only allowed when one is loses his life; however, provincial government should do provide all these facilities in their lifetimes.

Besides, militants have reportedly used modern American made gadgets like night vision goggles; however, law enforcement personnel lack these equipments. If government spends sums on modern weapons and ensuring security of its personnel, it would save LEAs lives and ensure peace in the province.

However, the foremost thing is that the provincial government should own this war. Unfortunately, PTI is trying to build up this narrative that peace was achievement of Imran Khan’s rule and coalition government is responsible for the collapse of law and order.

However, those politicizing this issue perhaps do not know that this war belongs to the nation and state and no one has a right to achieve its narrow goals at the cost of the people.

