Kainat Ali

Shabnam Zakir, 36, hailing from Mardan is a mother of three and a government employee.

She told TNN that an unnecessary cesarean section or C-Section perpetually changed her life. “I am still grappling with the ill effects of this operation,” she said.

Ms Zakir among those countless women, who were advised by a doctor to go for C-Section instead of normal delivery; however, later it turned out that the doctor had done so just for money.

She said that in 2010 when she was pregnant with her first child, the doctors initially said that delivery would be normal one. However, a couple of days before the surgery she was informed that the child birth would be through C-Section. “Then they asked my husband to deposit the money for surgical procedure,” she said.

Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey estimates show that every one of fifth childbirths in Pakistan takes place through C-Section.

The survey results show that ratio of C-Section has increased considerably over the years. “The figures has gone up from 14 per cent in 2012-13 to 22 per cent in 2018-19,” the report said.

On the other hand, Dr Asma Anawar, a medical officer at a government hospital said that the growing number of C-Sections showed that either the medical professionals were doing for monetary benefits or it was being done unnecessarily at the linking of the women.

“Both the government and private hospitals in the country lack a clear cut policy regarding C-Sections,” Dr Asma said.

Ill-effects of C-Section

Regarding the adverse affects of C-Section, Ms Zakir said that she weighed around 60 kilgorams before the surgery; however, now she weighs over 82 kgs.

Besides, gaining weights, she is also having episodes of depressions.

She said that it has affected her matrimonial and professional lives. “I was issued a show cause notice at my work due to the depression,” she said. Besides, her performance has also drastically affected.

On the other Dr Asma said that the C-Section was only good if it was required due to the medical reasons. “Otherwise, this procedure can impact lives of women and children both in short and long terms,” she said.

Nabi Gul, a a resident of Kurram district told TNN that he took his wife to a local private hospital after labor pains started. The doctors at the hospital told Mr Gul that childbirth was only possible through C-Section.

However, Mr Gul wife had undergone checking with a Peshawar based consultant, who had informed him that the childbirth would be a normal one.

Instead of heeding local doctor’s advice, he left for Peshawar, where his wife gave birth to her child in normal delivery.

Mardan Medical Complex performed 1146 C-Sections over last six months while there were 9,000 normal deliveries.

Huma Sultan, a nurse at a Peshawar clinic said that in her over a decade long service, she has seen doctors performing C-Sections just to mint money.

“Every months, there were six to seven cases, which could have been performed through normal delivery; however, doctors performed C-Sections on them,” she said.

Besides, she said that the people were also ready for undergoing the surgery without bothering to consult another doctor.

She added that government hospital usually kept data of their patients; however, private hospitals neither keep such data nor share it with anyone.