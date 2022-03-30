Hina Gul

Our society has this tradition of not paying attention to daughters’ education whereas boys receive the best possible education. It is perhaps due to fact that parents do not treat their sons and daughters equally. On the other hand, it is even rare for a father to study with her daughter.

However, recently a father and daughter duo recently received their PhD degrees from the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

Masood Ahmed and her daughter Nadia Masood belong to Lundkhwar area of Mardan. Mr Ahmed is an associate professor of UET, from where both of them received their PhD degrees on the same day.

Dr Ahmad told TNN that his daughter completed her bachelor’s in Engineering in 2014 and masters in 2016. He said that both of them enrolled for their PhDs in 2017 and studied till 2021.

“Due to household responsibilities, I was unable to peruse my doctorate on time,” he said.

Dr Ahmed said that though he wanted to do his PhD; however, finding himself unable to manage time for it.

He said that when his daughter did her masters in electrical engineering, he was relieved of some of his responsibilities. “Then both of us sat for entrance test for doctorate and enrolled in the program after clearing the test,” he said.

On the other hand, Nadia Masood Khan, the daughter, said that she was inspired by her father to study electrical engineering.

She said that they worked together and helped each other during their PhDs which they completed in 2021. “We received our degrees in UET Convocation 2022,” she said.

Dr. Masood has a PhD in Mechatronics while his daughter is a Doctor in Electrical Engineering.

He said that whenever his daughter faced a problem, he helped her overcome it. Dr Masood said that the PhD was a difficult task; however, they managed to achieve it with family help and hard work.

He said that his wife has been instrumental in their success.