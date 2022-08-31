PESHAWAR: To connect with flood-affected people and provide them imediate relief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government launched an app.

In a tweet, Mr. Atif Khan, Minister for Science and Information Technology said that through this app the flood victims will be able to report and get assistance such as medicine or food through the App.

پشاور: حکومت خیبرپختونخوا کا سیلاب زدگان کی فوری شکایت اور فوری ریلیف کیلئے فلڈ رپورٹنگ ایپ تیار

"فلڈ رپورٹنگ ایپ" صوبائی وزیر سائنس وانفارمیشن ٹیکنالوجی @AtifKhanpti کی خصوصی ھدایات پر ہنگامی بنیادوں پر تیار کیا گیا۔#KPFloodReliefOperations pic.twitter.com/qHtLRtPUMk — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022

He said that the concerned departments and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will ensure the provision of immediate relief to the affected victims.

The app contains a complete system for accessing relief to victims and monitoring feedback. Through the mobile application, people will be able to report the nature of accidents and the assistance required quickly.

Millions of acres of rich farmland have been flooded by weeks of non-stop rain, but now the Indus is threatening to burst its banks as torrents of water course downstream from tributaries in the north.

Hits: 46