Floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: To connect with flood-affected people and provide them imediate relief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government launched an app. 

In a tweet, Mr. Atif Khan, Minister for Science and Information Technology said that through this app the flood victims will be able to report and get assistance such as medicine or food through the App.

 

He said that the concerned departments and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will ensure the provision of immediate relief to the affected victims.

The app contains a complete system for accessing relief to victims and monitoring feedback. Through the mobile application, people will be able to report the nature of accidents and the assistance required quickly.

Millions of acres of rich farmland have been flooded by weeks of non-stop rain, but now the Indus is threatening to burst its banks as torrents of water course downstream from tributaries in the north.

Tayyeb Afridi
Journalist, trainer and a media development specialist with wide experience in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province including former FATA. Areas of expertise include digital news reporting and editing,media and communications strategies, and online safety and security. Twitter: @tayyebafridi