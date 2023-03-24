Pakistan cricket team’s openers and prominent batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan went unsold in the players’ draft process for the 2023 edition of England’s one-of-its-kind Cricket League, “The Hundred.”

In the draft process, Shaheen Shah, Haris Rauf, and the newly-found talent Ehsanullah were sold at high prices.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was the most expensive player in Pakistan, Welsh Fire roped Shaheen in for 100,000 pounds.

Haris Rauf also became a part of Welsh Fire for 60 thousand pounds while Oval Unaccountables picked fast bowler Ehsanullah for 40 thousand pounds.

Shadab Khan was retained by Birmingham Phoenix for £100,000.

However, Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan were not picked by any team in the drafting.

Earlier in a poll of Pakistani fans’ favorite players for the league, Babar Azam had topped with 25 percent of the votes but was surprisingly not picked in the draft.

The reason for the captain of the national cricket team not making it to the English league is his low strike rate in T20. His strike rate was 127 in T20Is. English The Hundred League will start on August 1.

It’s pertinent to mention that on March 23, Babar Azam’s name was also circulating on social media for yet another reason. He was honored with Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, on which fans expressed their happiness and kept congratulating him.

After receiving the award, he shared a photo with his parents on Twitter, writing, “It’s a great honor to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in the presence of my mother and father.”

Babar wrote that this award is for his parents, fans, and people of Pakistan.

His detractors also got a chance to criticize him and continued to rant on social media throughout the day.

