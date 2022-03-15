Maha Khan

Human have used land for residential infrastructure, agriculture, industries and mining, and this has had varied impacts on environment. The construction industry is detrimental to the environment as it directly involves the depletion of forests and vegetation.

Flora and fauna are distributed in the land clearance and raw natural resources are exhausted during industrial and civil developments. It significantly disturbs the habitats of wild animals also causes other ecological imbalances. Hence, modern construction and development pose significant threat to wildlife and emphasize the need to take measures for their protection.

The impacts of human activities on wildlife are pervasive. Urbanization is the leading cause of habitat loss for terrestrial animals because of land clearance. Due to rapid growth of human population, the incursions to the wild habitats are also increasing briskly as well.

Moreover; deforestation is causing radical weather and climate changes which in turn degrades other natural habitats. Therefore, urbanization is the major factor behind the loss of habitats and shelters that wild animals need to survive. Secondly, construction and development activities often disturb the movement of fauna around which has direct negative impact on their reproduction and other survival needs.

When the roads and other ancillary development skewer the geographical habitat of wild life , they are confined to smaller area that become incapable of supporting their genetic exchange .Hence , such human activities act as a barrier between different ecological strips, causing their rapid extinction, reduced diversity and declining breeding success.

Thirdly, urban development is also rapidly depleting food resources. Tree-clearing makes wild species more vulnerable to food shortages. As a result many species have a lack of food availability. They are struggling with reduced opportunity to forage. Furthermore, air and water pollution due to deforestation and the release of toxic compounds in the environment has also contaminated the food chains and compromised this animal’s immune system. Therefore, not only has food shortages become a problem but the toxins in food sources are also becoming potential hazard for their survival.

In conclusion hundreds of wildlife species are becoming extinct each day due to environmental changes that are arming their chances of survival. Human development activities in the form of urbanization, industrialization and agriculture are destroying the habitats of wild animals, depleting their food sources, exposing them to toxins, and leading to unfair competition among them that is endangering their population.

All these impacts highlight the need to understand the human- induced threats on wild life and facilitate their existence by restricting the human activities that are interfering with their ecosystem.