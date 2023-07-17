Waheedullah Weyarh

The story of Hajji Usman and his son serves as a stark reminder of the crucial role parents play in safeguarding their children from harm. In today’s world, where children are exposed to numerous risks and influences, parental attention and guidance are paramount to ensuring their safety and well-being.

Hajji Usman, driven by the pursuit of wealth, failed to prioritize his responsibilities as a father. He neglected his wife and children, leaving them vulnerable to the influence of his close friends. These so-called friends took advantage of his son, leading him astray and subjecting him to sexual exploitation. The father’s ignorance and lack of involvement allowed this tragic situation to unfold.

This incident highlights the need for parents to be actively engaged in their children’s lives. Knowing where they go, how they spend their time, and who they associate with are vital aspects of protecting their innocence and well-being. Parents must create a nurturing and caring environment that encourages open communication and trust.

In today’s digital age, it is essential for parents to educate their children about the advantages and pitfalls of social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. By explaining the potential risks and teaching responsible online behavior, parents can empower their children to navigate the virtual world safely.

Children often keep secrets out of fear or uncertainty, especially when they encounter threats or challenges. Parents must foster an environment of trust and open communication, assuring their children that they can confide in them without judgment or unfair consequences. By doing so, parents can become reliable sources of support and guidance for their children.

Parents should provide for their children according to their capabilities and make their limitations known. Honest discussions about financial constraints can help children understand and appreciate the family’s circumstances. It is through proper guidance and communication that children can grasp the realities of life and develop resilience.

The unfortunate story of Hajji Usman and his son serves as a wake-up call for parents to be vigilant and actively involved in their children’s lives. Neglecting their well-being exposes children to potential harm and exploitation. Parents must prioritize their role as protectors and educators, imparting valuable lessons about the world and instilling trust and open communication.

By fostering a nurturing environment, parents can guide their children through life’s challenges, empowering them to make informed decisions and safeguarding their innocence in an increasingly complex world.

