Currently, children spend a significant amount of time indoors, engrossed in mobile games and electronic devices. They have fewer opportunities to engage in outdoor activities.

I recall my own childhood, which was different from the experiences of today’s kids. Unlike the present generation, we didn’t have easy access to gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and social media. These resources offer the new generation exposure to novel ideas, concepts, languages, and skills.

However, the blessings of this interconnected world come with struggles and challenges. As educators and parents, it’s crucial to acknowledge these unique issues. Despite the benefits, we must recognize the problems our children face.

Today, it’s common to see children constantly glued to their mobile phones. Ensuring their safe and responsible gadget usage is essential. It’s vital that they also have opportunities for exploring the physical world and engaging in outdoor activities. Each child is unique, and what suits one might not suit another.

Let’s not ignore the adverse effects of gadget use, including eye strain, sleep disturbances, delayed development, and social isolation. Excessive reliance on technology hinders social development, limiting communication skills and relationship-building.

However, it’s imperative for children to participate in beneficial physical activities to enhance strength, coordination, and overall health. Activities such as hiking, sports, and walks promote exercise and exposure to nature’s beauty.

A lingering question remains: are parents too busy to spend quality time with their children? Nostalgically, we remember the joy of playing games like Ludo, Carrom, and cards with siblings and neighbors. Amid busy lives, people are disconnected from nature and the environment.

Although we can’t turn back time, we can make the most of the present. Time is fleeting, so every moment should be cherished for making lasting memories. Alternatives to excessive gadget use include indoor activities like playing board games (Ludo, Carrom, Chess), which promote cognitive development, problem-solving, and memory retention. These games also enhance concentration, strategic thinking, and hand-eye coordination.

Outdoor activities like gardening, hide and seek, and sports provide physical health benefits, cognitive growth, and overall development. Encouraging outdoor engagement helps children cope with life challenges.

Initiating change begins with us, rather than waiting for others to make a difference. Let’s take charge and work towards a positive shift in our families and society.

