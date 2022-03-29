Kaif Afridi

One of the rumors spread against the Covid-19 vaccine was that through the vaccine, the Microsoft billionaire founder Bill Gates planned to implant a chip in people’s arms, which will control their activities.

Many a people at that time also believed this rumor.

Muhammad Basit, a resident of Peshawar also believed this rumor. He said that the western powers wanted to weaken the Muslim countries. Mr Basit said that to this end, these countries were planning to install a chip for this purpose.

“The west feared that the Islamic countries will get ahead of it in the race for development and world domination,” he said.

However, Dr. Muhammad Shehryar Ashraf, Assistant Professor at the of Intensive Care Unit of the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar said that making of a vaccine usually takes about 15 years.

However, Dr Ashraf said that scientist started working on corona viruses, to which Covid-19 also belongs, starting with the SARS outbreak of 2003 and MERS outbreak in 2012.

“We can say that the work on the corona viruses has taken over 12 years at least,” he said.

He said that whenever a virus entered human body, it develops immunity against the pathogen and anti-bodies are also formed.

Dr Ashraf said that if a human’s immune system was strong, then, viruses and other pathogens were unlikely to make it sick.

Regarding the vaccine, he said that vaccines usually stimulate human bodies to make anti-bodies against the viruses and help fight off the diseases. “These vaccines are important for the protection against Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Ashraf said that vaccines were usually based on lock and key formula, where both the key and lock were unique to each other. “Virologists and scientists first study the structure of the virus and then develop a special type of vaccine to strengthen the immune system,” he said. He said that after getting this jab, the human body develops immunity against the virus and stops it from replicating itself in human cells,” he said.

Dr Ashraf said that people should not pay heed to these rumors. He said that in the past, people used to spread rumors against polio; however, public should not pay attention to the rumors.

The reality of installing chips in human body

On the other hand, an Indian doctor said that the claim regarding vaccines having chips was nonsense. “How a liquid could have chips,” he said.

When such rumors spread on social media, many a people ridiculed these rumors in their video messages. They questioned that what these countries in the east have achieved that west would now wish to control them.

They said that sub continent people only knew how make a charpoy. “Why the US would control us when they are already way ahead of us in everything,” they said.

It is worth mentioning here that the over 101 million have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while 128 million have received first dose. In addition to this, over 48 million have received booster dose.

However, recently government also announced to lift restrictions and SOPs put in place to contain the Covid-19 spread.

Covid-19 is a global pandemic that broke out in Wuhan the capital of Hubei Province, China, in December 1919, and spread to all countries of the world.

On March 11, 2012, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a global pandemic after the virus spread to 190 countries.

So far more than six million people have died from the virus; whereas, the death toll in Pakistan is estimated to be more than 30,000.