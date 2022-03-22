Anwar Zeb

Following the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition parties in the province are trying to bring no trust motion against the chief minister Mahmood Khan.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial president Najmuddin Khan earlier on Saturday claimed that 45 MPAs of the ruling Pakistan Tehrik Insaf were in touch with his party.

Zafar Iqbal, a senior Peshawar based journalist considers PPP’s claim as mere exaggeration. It is just attempt to pressurize the government,” he said.

Mr Iqbal said that this claimed would have made sense in case Mr Najam had said that 45 members were in contact with opposition parties. “It was not possible for so many lawmakers to contact PP,” he said.

Besides, he said that PTI government in KP was very strong and no-trust motion was unlikely to succeed.

Mr Iqbal said that PTI MPAs will prefer JUIF over other parties as PPP was not so stable and MPAs will not join it.

On the other hand, out of 145 seats of KP assembly, 94 belong to the ruling PTI. Besides, an MPA of PMLQ and four members of Balochistan Awami Party were also allies of the party. However, BAP recently announced to part its ways with the government.

The opposition, for its part, has 50 members in the house. Of this, four are independents, five PPP, seven PMLN, 14 Muttahida Majlis Amal and three JUIF and one from JI and 12 Awami National Party.

In case of a no trust move, opposition will need 23 members of ruling party’s lawmakers to break away from PTI and join the opposition.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) spokesperson Haji Abdul Jalil Jan said that besides MPAs, some ministers were also in contact with his party leadership. He said that some of these lawmakers were likely to join his party soon.

Besides, he said that in case the no-confidence was successful in the center, they will also bring one in the province. “We cannot fight on two fronts,” he said.

Mr Iqbal, on the other hand, said that some PTI people wanted to leave PTI, including MPAs from Peshawar and southern KP; however, they were not joining PPP.

Though, no trust motion has never been successful in the center; however, in KP no confidence motion brought down the Pir Sabir Shah government in 1990s.

However, the no confidence is regarded as against the rules and thus controversial.

Waseem Ahmed Shah, a senior journalist associated with Dawn newspaper when a no trust motion was submitted in 1993, the then speaker Hidyatullah Chamkani barred dissident lawmakers from entering the assembly premises.

Mr Chamkani adjourned the session after for indefinite period of time and governor rule was imposed in the province due to imbroglio between opposition and government.

Mr Shah said that Pir Sabir Shah was later asked to take vote of confidence; however, PMLN and its allies refused to attend the session on the ground that the assembly was suspended.

After this, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao of the PPP was elected the chief minister of erstwhile NWFP.

Pir Sabir Shah remained chief minister from October 1993 till February 1994 with the support of ANP and some independent candidates.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the no-confidence motion was just a spectacle. He said that the opposition will gain nothing out of it.