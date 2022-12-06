Three militants were killed while another one was injured in security forces intelligence based operation (IBO) in the Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday.

Sources told TNN that the operation was conducted in the Gira Mastan area of Daraban tehsil of the district on intelligence reports about the presence of militants, wherein the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces raided a militant hideout.

They said that the militants attacked the security forces to which the law enforcement personnel responded.

The exchange of fire left three militants dead while another was wounded.

Police identified the slain militants as Munib, Junaidur Rehman and Shukat who were affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier on Saturday, TTP had claimed responsibility for martyring three police personnel in Nowshera district.

Earlier last Monday, TTP had announced to end its months long ceasefire with Pakistani government and announced to start attacking security forces.

