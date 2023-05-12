In a tragic incident, three friends drowned while bathing in a pond in the Upper Chitral district. The bodies of the three were recovered from the pond by the rescue team.

As per Rescue 1122, the three friends had gone to the riverside lake for sightseeing, but when they didn’t return, their families started searching for them. After a while, their clothes were found on the lake shore.

The team of Rescue 1122 was immediately informed and they removed the three dead bodies from the lake. The bodies were then shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bonny Upper Chitral for post-mortem. The three friends were aged between 13 and 15.

Rescue 1122 has identified the deceased as Murtaza son of Khush Khan, Mehboob son of Basharat, and Fayaz son of Musar.

It should be noted that the people of Chitral often create ponds on the banks of the river to hunt geese. Plastic chicken-like toy birds are released in these ponds to attract visiting geese from the coastal regions of Russia, Siberia, and other frozen regions. Hunters lurking there hunt them.

However, during this hunt or in these ponds, sometimes the hunters themselves or other people also become victims, as this incident clearly shows.

