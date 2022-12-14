Tribal News Network (TNN) reporters secured three awards for best reporting in the sixth edition of Amir Ahmed Siddqui Media Awards 2023.

Amir Ahmed Siddiqui Media Award is the only award in the province to acknowledge good journalism in the province. The awards were given away in a function at the Chief Minister Secretariat and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was the chief guest at this occasion.

TTN reporters Iftikahr Khan, Saleem Youafzai and Waseem Sajjad won awards for best journalism in Urdu, video and English reporting. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan distributed awards and cash prizes among the winners.

Iftikhar Khan story about the impacts of climate change on apiculture or honeybee farming won the best Urdu story award. Similarly, TNN Salman Yousafzai won the award for the best video for his story on cots made of leather while Waseem Sajjad story on sectarian tensions in Kurram were also winners.

Iftikhar Khan said that he was proud after winning the province’s biggest media award. He said that this will give him more impetus to produce good journalism in future. “I will try to do more good work with an eye on journalistic ethics and societal values,” Iftikhar said.

On the other hand, Salman Yousafzai, whose story on cots made out of animals hides, won the award, said that as a young reporter, it was particularly encouraging for him to win the award.

He said that as a journalist he felt it his responsibility to report about area’s issues as well as its disappearing cultural heritage so that authorities ensure their preservation.

Waseem Sajjad, whose story on sectarian clashes in Kurram won the award, said that he felt encouraged to do more good journalism after this award.

“I will try to win more awards through my journalism in future,” he said.

A large number of journalists had applied for awards in the several categories and three male and female journalists won the awards. At this occasion, posthumous life time achievement was given to the veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousfazia. His son Arshad Yousafzai received the awards.

