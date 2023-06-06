In a heart-wrenching incident, the Imam of a mosque in the Budhber suburb of Peshawar was brutally killed. According to the police, Maulana Atlas was shot in the mosque courtyard. Eyewitnesses at the scene were able to identify the assailants, but they managed to escape before apprehension.

Eyewitnesses stated that the accused individuals, Ghaffar and Maulana Haleem, fired upon Maulana Atlas due to an ongoing rivalry. Regrettably, Maulana Atlas succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Aged 73, he hailed from a long line of revered religious leaders who had previously served at the mosque.

Tragically, his brother had also lost his life in the past. The police have launched an immediate investigation into the incident.

Shockingly, this marks the third such incident within a week. On May 31, a 35-year-old servant was shot and killed by an unidentified person inside Madrasa Miraj Al-Qur’an, located in the Wenu Sarai area under the jurisdiction of the Yakatoot police station.

Additionally, on June 3, Maulana Mufti Ehsanul Haq was brutally slain in the Afridiabad area of Budhber. Maulana Mufti Ehsan was returning home from the mosque when he was ambushed and killed en route.

