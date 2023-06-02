In a heartbreaking incident, four young students from a religious seminary in Kambar Maidan, located in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lost their lives while bathing in a pond.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday, prompting a swift response from Rescue 1122. The rescue team arrived at the scene and managed to retrieve the bodies of the four children who had drowned. They were immediately transferred to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Lal Qila for further assistance.

Also Read: Roti price fixed at Rs. 20 in Peshawar, Bakers express Concerns

The hospital administration sadly confirmed the demise of the children, identifying them as Abu Bakar, Fayyaz, Zaid, and Abdul Rehman, aged between 10 and 12 years old.

According to local witnesses, the children had ventured into the pond on their holiday, unaware of the dangers it posed. It is believed that their lack of swimming skills led to this tragic incident.

It is disheartening to note that this incident follows another devastating occurrence earlier this year, on January 29, when ten children lost their lives in a boat sinking incident at Kohat Tanda Dam.

Hits: 2