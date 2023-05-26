Aftab Mohmand

Three women, including a young girl, tragically lost their lives, and five individuals sustained injuries when an electric wire fell on a house in Lakki Marwat. The incident occurred at the residence of Naimatullah in the Khairukhel Yaka area near Lakki Marwat.

Speaking to TNN, Irshadullah, the nephew of Naimatullah, shared that last night, an 11,000-volt transmission line collapsed onto Naimatullah’s house, resulting in the untimely deaths of his wife, daughter, and young granddaughter. Additionally, neighboring houses also suffered damage due to the fallen wire.

Irshadullah further revealed that the injured individuals were promptly transported to Lakki Marwat District Hospital, while a critically injured girl was transferred to Peshawar for urgent medical care.

According to Irshadullah, a similar incident occurred a year ago when a wire from the same transmission line fell, causing several houses to catch fire. Despite the family’s attempts to address the issue by temporarily securing the deteriorated wire with welding, the tragic incident still occurred.

He expressed disappointment that the concerns were previously brought to the attention of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) officials a year ago, but no action has been taken so far. Moreover, no official report has been registered regarding the recent incident.

Meanwhile, the police have stated that a case will be registered once the post-mortem examination and investigation of the deceased individuals are completed.

