In a horrifying incident that highlights the persisting issue of honor killings, a married woman and her husband were brutally murdered in Lower Dir.

The assailant, accompanied by his sister and brother-in-law, seized a moment of vulnerability and unleashed a barrage of gunfire upon the unsuspecting couple as they were traveling to the Nadra office in Timergara. The victims, identified as Husna and Amanullah, tragically succumbed to their injuries.

The lifeless bodies have been transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara, where their loved ones await justice and answers.

Upon receiving the distressing news, law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, apprehending the perpetrator and securing the murder weapon as crucial evidence.

Imran Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Timergara police station, addressed the media, shedding light on the gruesome double murder. The accused, Naseer, son of Ghulam Rabbani, hails from Chinarkot Maidan. It is alleged that Naseer’s sister, Husna, had defied family wishes by marrying Amanullah in 2021, igniting deep-seated animosity within the accused.

Efforts to reconcile the conflicting parties were made by local elders, who tirelessly sought a peaceful resolution. However, their interventions sadly proved futile, and the accused remained resentful of his sister’s choice.

Tragically, on Thursday, as the accused, Naseer, and his sister, Husna, along with her husband, Amanullah, embarked on a fateful journey to the Timergara Nadra office, Naseer callously opened fire, robbing Husna and Amanullah of their lives.

The heart-wrenching revelation that both the perpetrator and victims were cousins compounds the already profound tragedy, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The brutal killing has once again exposed the urgent need for greater societal awareness, legal reforms, and a resolute commitment to eradicating the scourge of honor killings.

As the investigation progresses, the authorities and concerned stakeholders must ensure that justice is served swiftly and comprehensively, holding the perpetrator and any accomplices accountable for this heinous act of violence.

It is high time that society unites in condemning such barbaric practices and works collectively to protect the fundamental rights and lives of individuals, regardless of gender or personal choices.

